According to coach Rick Bowness, Radulov (lower body) is still on injured reserve and "will not play for the next few games," Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

The Stars' games against Tampa Bay on Thursday and Saturday have both been postponed, so at a minimum, it sounds like Radulov will be sidelined for at least another week. The 34-year-old winger racked up 11 points through the first eight contests of the campaign before suffering a lower-body injury.