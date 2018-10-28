Stars' Alexander Radulov: Remains out
Radulov (lower body) will remain out Sunday against the Red Wings, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
This marks the fourth consecutive missed game for Radulov, although the word from the Stars continues to be positive for a return in the near future. His next chance to play will be Tuesday against Montreal.
