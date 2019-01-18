Stars' Alexander Radulov: Responds well to benching
Radulov was benched for half of the first period Thursday in a 2-1 loss to the Kings, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official sitereports. Still, he finished with an assist over 19:09 of ice time.
Radulov reportedly talked back to coach Jim Montgomery, who wasn't afraid to send the top-line winger a message by parking him on the pine for a bit. For what it's worth, Radulov said the bench boss made the right call, and it doesn't seem like this will be an issue that will drag on.
