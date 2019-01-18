Stars' Alexander Radulov: Responds well to benching

Radulov was benched for half of the first period Thursday in a 2-1 loss to the Kings, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official sitereports. Still, he finished with an assist over 19:09 of ice time.

Radulov reportedly talked back to coach Jim Montgomery, who wasn't afraid to send the top-line winger a message by parking him on the pine for a bit. For what it's worth, Radulov said the bench boss made the right call, and it doesn't seem like this will be an issue that will drag on.

More News
Our Latest Stories