Stars' Alexander Radulov: Responds well to scratch

Radulov scored a goal and dished an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Radulov was a healthy scratch Thursday, but he re-entered the lineup with a vengeance Saturday. His first-period goal was ultimately the game-winner, and he set up Denis Gurianov in the second for some insurance. The two-point effort snapped a four-game dry spell for Radulov, who will need to show some consistency to stay out of coach Jim Montgomery's doghouse. The 33-year-old has nine tallies, eight helpers and 80 shots on goal in 30 contests this season.