Stars' Alexander Radulov: Ruled out Saturday
Radulov will not play Saturday against the Hurricanes due to an illness, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
The smoke-and-mirrors effect is evident with several players across the NHL sitting out ahead of Monday's trade deadline, but there's every reason to believe that Radulov is truly under the weather. Besides, the hard-nosed scoring winger has three years left on a contract that includes a no-move clause through the 2021-22 expiration date, as well as a modified no-trade clause for his final two seasons with Dallas. Valeri Nichushkin is expected to sub in for Radulov against Carolina.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Pots game-winning goal•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Logs two helpers•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Goal monkey off his back•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Responds well to benching•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Sets up lone goal in loss•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Adds two apples•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...