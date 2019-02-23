Stars' Alexander Radulov: Ruled out Saturday

Radulov will not play Saturday against the Hurricanes due to an illness, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

The smoke-and-mirrors effect is evident with several players across the NHL sitting out ahead of Monday's trade deadline, but there's every reason to believe that Radulov is truly under the weather. Besides, the hard-nosed scoring winger has three years left on a contract that includes a no-move clause through the 2021-22 expiration date, as well as a modified no-trade clause for his final two seasons with Dallas. Valeri Nichushkin is expected to sub in for Radulov against Carolina.