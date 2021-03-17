Radulov scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning.

Radulov was playing in just his second game back from a lower-body injury that kept him out of 15 contests. He came up clutch Tuesday, with his third-period tally allowing the Stars to force overtime. The Russian winger has 12 points, 23 shots and a plus-10 rating in just 10 contests. He's taken on a top-six role since his return and should continue to produce well with that assignment.