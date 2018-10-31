Stars' Alexander Radulov: Scores in return to lineup
Radulov scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Montreal, his first game back after missing four contests with a lower-body injury.
The hardworking Russian scored a third-period goal Tuesday, giving him five on the season to go along with six helpers. Radulov (lower body) had missed Dallas' last four games but wasted little time making an impact in his return. Now that he's healthy, Radulov belongs in your lineup.
