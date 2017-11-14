Stars' Alexander Radulov: Scores lone goal in 5-1 loss

Radulov scored a power-play goal and registered three shots during Monday's 5-1 loss to Carolina.

The tally extended Radulov's point streak to eight games, and he now has six goals and 15 points through 17 games for the season. The veteran Russian is locked into a go-to offensive role skating alongside Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn in all situations, and Radulov should continue to be viewed as a strong asset in all fantasy settings.