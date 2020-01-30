Play

Stars' Alexander Radulov: Scores pair of goals in loss

Radulov scored twice in a 5-3 loss to Toronto on Wednesday.

The Russian netted his 14th and 15th goals of the season, bringing Radulov up to 30 points in 2019-20, in 47 games. Despite the loss, the game may serve Radulov well considering the two goals were his first points in six games.

