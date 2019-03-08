Stars' Alexander Radulov: Scores three in win over Avs

Radulov recorded the first hat trick of his career in Thursday's 4-0 win over Colorado.

Quite the response after being benched for tardiness. Radulov's first of the night came thanks to some nifty work on the part of Jamie Benn to find the Russian in front of the net for a tap-in goal. Radulov's second goal is one Semyon Varlamov definitely wants back, allowing the Stars' forward to beat him with a relatively weak effort from the half wall. The hat trick was then made complete with an empty-net goal late in the third period. Give Radulov eight points over his last six games, bringing the 32-year-old's season point total to 54 in 55 games this season.