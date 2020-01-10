Stars' Alexander Radulov: Scores to end mini-slump
Radulov netted a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.
Radulov scored at 5:10 of the second period to put the Stars ahead by two goals. He entered Thursday with a pair of pointless outings. The 33-year-old is up to 13 goals, 15 assists, 101 shots on goal and 36 PIM through 41 games. He's gotten nine of his points on the power play.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Takes hot stick to Winter Classic•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Nets equalizer Sunday•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Seals win in shootout•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Back in action•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Back-to-back absences•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Out against Florida•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.