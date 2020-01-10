Play

Stars' Alexander Radulov: Scores to end mini-slump

Radulov netted a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.

Radulov scored at 5:10 of the second period to put the Stars ahead by two goals. He entered Thursday with a pair of pointless outings. The 33-year-old is up to 13 goals, 15 assists, 101 shots on goal and 36 PIM through 41 games. He's gotten nine of his points on the power play.

