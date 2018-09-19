Stars' Alexander Radulov: Scores two in win

Radulov scored two goals in Dallas' 5-3 victory over the Blues on Tuesday.

The Russian posted 72 points in his first season as a member of the Stars, more than justifying the big money paid to him last offseason. Even though it's preseason, it's good to see Radulov firing on all cylinders and if Dallas plans to make a run at the Stanley Cup in 2018-19, the 32-year-old will need to stay healthy and be at his best once again.