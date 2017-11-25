Stars' Alexander Radulov: Scores two points in victory
Radulov had a goal and an assist in a 6-4 win over Calgary on Friday.
Radulov has been rolling through November, scoring in nine of Calgary's 11 games during the month. He appears to have adjusted well to Dallas and should be a more consistent scorer moving foward. Make sure you're regularly putting him in your lineup.
