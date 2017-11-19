Stars' Alexander Radulov: Scoring at near point-per-game pace
Radulov scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.
His scoring streak was snapped last game, but he got right back on the offensive horse against the woeful Oil. At this point in the season, Radulov is shredding at close to a point-per-game pace (19 points in 20 games). Well done if you drafted him -- smart move.
