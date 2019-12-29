Stars' Alexander Radulov: Seals win in shootout

Radulov (lower body) had an assist and the clinching goal in the shootout in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Radulov set up Tyler Seguin for the opening goal at 1:08 of the first period. The Russian then buried a shootout tally to reward Ben Bishop for a 41-save outing. Radulov missed two games before the holiday break, but he now has two goals and eight helpers in his last seven appearances. The 33-year-old is playing some of his best hockey this year -- the time to buy low is running out.