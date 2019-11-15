Stars' Alexander Radulov: Secures result with insurance goal
Radulov notched a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.
Radulov's goal came at 17:24 of the third period on a Joe Pavelski feed before the Canucks had a chance to potentially pull Jacob Markstrom. The Russian winger is up to six goals, five helpers and 50 shots through 20 appearances. Radulov has also added 22 PIM and a plus-8 rating.
