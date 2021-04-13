Radulov is set to meet with a specialist to determine whether his lower-body injury will require surgery, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

If Radulov is forced to undergo surgery, his season will be over, but there's a chance the specialist will let the 34-year-old winger know he won't risk any further damage by trying to play through his lower-body issue. Another update on Radulov, who's picked up an impressive 12 points in 11 games when able to play this year, should be released sometime soon.