Stars' Alexander Radulov: Sets up eventual game-winner
Radulov produced an assist and four PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.
Radulov's fifth helper of the year came on a Radek Faksa goal in the first period, which would stand up as the game-winner by the end of the contest. The Russian winger is up to 10 points, 20 PIM and 47 shots in 17 appearances this year. Radulov also has a plus-7 rating. The penalties could begin to become a problem if Radulov's point production slips.
