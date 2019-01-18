Stars' Alexander Radulov: Sets up lone goal in loss
Radulov's dish to Esa Lindell was the only goal his team got Thursday in a 2-1 loss to Los Angeles.
Radulov's points tend to come mostly in nearly decided games, like this one where Lindell scored with just over a minute to go. But they all count the same, and none of his owners will care how his assist came. They might, however, care that he's now at five games and counting since his most recent goal.
