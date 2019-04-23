Stars' Alexander Radulov: Sets up overtime winner
Radulov dished an assist and fired five shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 overtime win against the Predators in Game 6.
Radulov provided a smooth cross-ice pass to John Klingberg, who corralled it and sent it flying by Predators goalie Pekka Rinne. Radulov accumulated four goals and two helpers as the Stars took a 4-2 series win over the Predators. Radulov also added 30 shots on goal in the six-game series.
