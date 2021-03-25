Radulov (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Radulov was already ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lightning, so this move simply clears up a roster spot. The 34-year-old is available to play Saturday against the Panthers, though he'll likely be at least a game-time decision. Through 11 games this year, Radulov has recorded 12 points and 25 shots on net.

