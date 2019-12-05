Stars' Alexander Radulov: Sitting as healthy scratch Thursday
Radulov will be a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against the Jets, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Radulov ranks first among NHL forwards in minor penalties with 15 taken in 29 games this season. He's taken a penalty in three of the last four games, while he's failed to record a point in those contests. The Russian winger has eight goals and seven assists -- a large step back from consecutive 72-point campaigns. Justin Dowling will re-enter the lineup with Radulov set to watch from the press box.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Big night on power play•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Garners helper in shootout win•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Secures result with insurance goal•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Sets up eventual game-winner•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Dents twine on power play•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Puts team on his back•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.