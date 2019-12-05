Stars' Alexander Radulov: Sitting as healthy scratch Thursday

Radulov will be a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against the Jets, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Radulov ranks first among NHL forwards in minor penalties with 15 taken in 29 games this season. He's taken a penalty in three of the last four games, while he's failed to record a point in those contests. The Russian winger has eight goals and seven assists -- a large step back from consecutive 72-point campaigns. Justin Dowling will re-enter the lineup with Radulov set to watch from the press box.