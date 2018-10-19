Stars' Alexander Radulov: Sitting out Friday
Radulov (undisclosed) wasn't present for warmups and won't play Friday against the Wild, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Radulov has been red-hot out of the gate, racking up four goals and six assists in six games. It will be the first game he misses since 2016-17, and his absence will boost Roope Hintz to the top line.
