Stars' Alexander Radulov: Sitting out Friday

Radulov (undisclosed) wasn't present for warmups and won't play Friday against the Wild, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Radulov has been red-hot out of the gate, racking up four goals and six assists in six games. It will be the first game he misses since 2016-17, and his absence will boost Roope Hintz to the top line.

