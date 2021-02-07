Radulov (lower body) won't play in Sunday's game against the Blackhawks, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Radulov will miss his first game of the season. The 34-year-old has been red-hot to start the year, piling up 11 points -- six on the power play -- through the first eight games. His next chance to play is Tuesday's rematch against Chicago.

