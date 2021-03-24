Radulov (lower body) did not take warmups and won't play Tuesday versus the Lightning.
Radulov will miss his third straight game with the injury. Radulov's lower-body injury is expected to be a factor throughout the rest of the season, so fantasy managers should expect him to be a game-time decision every time the Stars play.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Out Sunday•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Will be frequent game-time decision•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Out of action Saturday•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Scores equalizer•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Activated for Sunday's game•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Remains unavailable•