Radulov notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

Radulov set up Roope Hintz for the Stars' first goal of the game. The 35-year-old Radulov snapped his 10-game point drought with the helper. He's slipped into a bottom-six role since the All-Star break, leading to a poor season stat line of 22 points, 90 shots on net, a minus-19 rating and 30 PIM in 68 appearances.