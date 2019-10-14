Stars' Alexander Radulov: Slumping in big way

Radulov did not find the scoresheet versus Buffalo, finishing Monday's 4-0 loss to the Sabres with a minus-2 rating.

Following consecutive 72-point campaigns with the Stars, Radulov has gotten off to a very slow start in 2019-20. Other than a two-point effort back on Oct. 8, it's been a fruitless season for the 33-year-old Russian. While it's still too early to panic, a lack of production may have some questioning whether Radulov's best days are behind him. He'll hope to silence his critics Wednesday when the Stars battle the Blue Jackets.