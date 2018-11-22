Stars' Alexander Radulov: Snags helper
Radulov notched an assist versus Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
Radulov has been racking up the points since returning from injury, as he has tallied five points in his last five outings. Despite having played in 10 fewer games, the Russian winger is just four points behind Tyler Seguin for the team points lead.
