Stars' Alexander Radulov: Solid performance Tuesday

Radulov had an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

From a fantasy perspective, that's a decent effort from Radulov. The Russian winger has had a down year with 31 point, 110 shots and 40 PIM through 50 contests after back-to-back 72-point campaigns. The 33-year-old has shuffled around the lineup a bit, but his shooting percentage is at 13.6, right in line with his career rate.