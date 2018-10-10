Stars' Alexander Radulov: Stacks up four points
Radulov scored one goal and added two helpers -- one on the power play -- in 7-4 win over the Maple Leafs.
Radulov was dominant to extend his goal streak to three games. He tied the game in the first period by wristing a puck that deflected off a defender and fluttered past Frederick Andersen. Late in the second period, Radulov notched a primary assist to Jamie Benn that kept the Stars in the game before setting up John Klingberg in the third period to bring the game within one. Radulov now has three goals and seven points in three games.
