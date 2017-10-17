Stars' Alexander Radulov: Still looking for first goal in Dallas

Radulov contributed a pair of shots and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's win over Dallas.

Through five games with the Stars, Radulov is still looking for his first goal with the new club. He's logged 12 shots in those contests and though it might be less production than expected, he's still getting a big opportunity playing alongside Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin. He played 20:21 in Saturday's game with 6:03 coming on the power play.