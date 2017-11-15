Stars' Alexander Radulov: Stretches point streak to nine
Radulov dished out two helpers in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to Florida.
Radulov assisted on each of his team's first two goals, both scored by Jamie Benn. The Russian sniper was denied in the third round of the skills challenge, but he should still be feeling good after extending his point streak to nine games.
