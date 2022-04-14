Radulov (illness) will be back in the lineup versus Minnesota on Thursday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.
With Radulov fully fit, he is poised to step back into a fourth-line role as he tries to break out of a nine-game goal drought. Without a clear path to a bigger role, the veteran winger will likely offer no more than mid-range fantasy value heading into the final days of the regular season.
