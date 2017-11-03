Stars' Alexander Radulov: Surging with new club

Radulov is on pace for 68 points (31 goals, 37 assists) in his first season with the Stars.

If the Russian maintains this pace, he'll crush his previous career high of 58 points, which he established with the Predators back in 2007-08. Of course, Radulov has only logged 243 career NHL games due to his playing in the KHL for eight seasons between 2008-16. A top-line assignment with studs Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin should keep the points aplenty for Radulov, who was with the Canadiens last year and averaged over a point per game in the quarterfinal round of the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs.