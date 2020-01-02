Play

Stars' Alexander Radulov: Takes hot stick to Winter Classic

Radulov scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Radulov ended December hot, and he looks set to keep the scoring binge going into the new year. He's potted four goals and added seven helpers in his last nine outings. Even better -- Wednesday's goal was the game-winner. The Russian has 27 points and 97 shots on goal through 38 games.

