Stars' Alexander Radulov: Tallies goal, helper Tuesday
Radulov recorded a goal, a power-play assist, four penalty minutes, and three shots during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.
The two-point night gives Radulov 65 points on the season as he continues to build on a career-year in his first season with the Stars. Look for continued success from the 31-year-old Russian as he will remain a key cog in Dallas' potent offensive attack in 2018-19 and should be an early-round selection in standard fantasy formats.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Points in four of last five•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: First multi-point game in nine games•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Multi-point night against Wild•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Extends scoring streak in Tuesday's rout•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Adds two more helpers•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Nine points in last five games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...