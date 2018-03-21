Stars' Alexander Radulov: Tallies goal, helper Tuesday

Radulov recorded a goal, a power-play assist, four penalty minutes, and three shots during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

The two-point night gives Radulov 65 points on the season as he continues to build on a career-year in his first season with the Stars. Look for continued success from the 31-year-old Russian as he will remain a key cog in Dallas' potent offensive attack in 2018-19 and should be an early-round selection in standard fantasy formats.