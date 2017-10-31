Stars' Alexander Radulov: Tallies two points

Radulov scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in a 2-1 overtime win against the Canucks on Monday.

Radulov has been good all season with his new team, but he's been particularly strong recently. He has seven points through his last five games, and in three of those games he notched four shots on goal.

