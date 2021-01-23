Radulov scored twice and added an assist in Friday's 7-0 drubbing of the Predators.

Radulov, Joe Pavelski and Joel Kiviranta combined for nine points in the contest -- that's a good sign for the Stars' second line. Radulov's first goal and his assist came with the man advantage. The Russian winger had a down year in 2019-20 with 34 points in 60 appearances, but he appears to have plenty left in the tank. Radulov will feature heavily in the top six and on the power play, and if his chemistry with Pavelski continues, both veterans could be in for big numbers.