Stars' Alexander Radulov: Three points in loss

Radulov scored a power-play goal while adding a power-play assist and an even-strength assist in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

Radulov made the most of his team-high 6:00 of power-play time, helping his club to a 3-for-5 showing with the extra man. Both of Radulov's power-play points came in the second frame and each of the Russian's assists were finished off by Jamie Benn. Radulov came in with just four points in nine games, but the two-time 50-point scorer is capable of getting hot in a hurry.