Stars' Alexander Radulov: Three points in loss
Radulov scored a power-play goal while adding a power-play assist and an even-strength assist in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.
Radulov made the most of his team-high 6:00 of power-play time, helping his club to a 3-for-5 showing with the extra man. Both of Radulov's power-play points came in the second frame and each of the Russian's assists were finished off by Jamie Benn. Radulov came in with just four points in nine games, but the two-time 50-point scorer is capable of getting hot in a hurry.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Finds empty net for first goal•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Still looking for first goal in Dallas•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Posts first point as a Star•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Assumes top-line role•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Heading for Texas•
-
Alexander Radulov: Remains UFA on Day 2 of signing period•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...