Stars' Alexander Radulov: Trigger happy in loss

Radulov provided an assist, eight shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Predators in Game 3.

The Stars fired 42 shots against Predators goalie Pekka Rinne, but only managed to sneak two of them behind the Finn. Radulov saw a nine-game point streak end in Saturday's Game 2 loss, but he didn't stay down for long with the helper. After posting 72 points in 70 regular-season contests, Radulov has emerged as a reliable option for fantasy owners in the postseason.