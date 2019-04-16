Stars' Alexander Radulov: Trigger happy in loss
Radulov provided an assist, eight shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Predators in Game 3.
The Stars fired 42 shots against Predators goalie Pekka Rinne, but only managed to sneak two of them behind the Finn. Radulov saw a nine-game point streak end in Saturday's Game 2 loss, but he didn't stay down for long with the helper. After posting 72 points in 70 regular-season contests, Radulov has emerged as a reliable option for fantasy owners in the postseason.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Credited with goal•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Exploded for four points•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Finds twine with man advantage•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Keeps finding points•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Posts three points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...