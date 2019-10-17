Stars' Alexander Radulov: Two helpers in loss

Radulov assisted on both Stars goals in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The winger has been held off the scoresheet in six of his first eight games this season, but Radulov's picked up two points in each of the other two. Coming off back-to-back 72-point campaigns, it's been a slow start for the 33-year-old, but Wednesday's performance may have been a sign he's about to kick things into gear.