Stars' Alexander Radulov: Two helpers in loss
Radulov assisted on both Stars goals in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
The winger has been held off the scoresheet in six of his first eight games this season, but Radulov's picked up two points in each of the other two. Coming off back-to-back 72-point campaigns, it's been a slow start for the 33-year-old, but Wednesday's performance may have been a sign he's about to kick things into gear.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.