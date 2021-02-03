Radulov scored an empty-net goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Jackets had no answer for the Stars' top line, as Radulov, Jamie Benn and Joe Pavelski combined for four goals and nine points on the night. Radulov has a four-game point streak going, and on the season he's up to three goals and eight points in seven contests as he looks to rebound from a sluggish 2019-20 campaign.