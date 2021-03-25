Radulov (lower body) is not expected to play Thursday versus the Lightning, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.
Radulov is set to miss a fourth straight game, and Thursday's decision didn't even come down to pregame warmups. The 34-year-old winger will attempt to be ready for Saturday's contest versus the Panthers.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Out Sunday•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Will be frequent game-time decision•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Out of action Saturday•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Scores equalizer•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Activated for Sunday's game•