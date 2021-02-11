Radulov (lower body) will miss Thursday's clash with Carolina, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

It will be Radulov's third straight contest on the shelf due to his lower-body issue. Joel Kiviranta figures to continue filling a top-six role while Radulov is sidelined and could even play his way into a more permanent spot on the first line. Still, Radulov will no doubt rejoin the top-six once cleared to play but may have to settle for suiting up alongside Roope Hintz instead of Joe Pavelski.