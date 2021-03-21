Radulov (lower body) is expected to be a game-time decision for the remainder of the season, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Stars' late start to the season due to a COVID-19 outbreak has condensed their schedule. This could be part of the reason why Radulov will now be a game-time call before every contest. The Stars have already taken a similar approach with Roope Hintz, who is battling a nagging lower-body injury as well. Fantasy managers will need to get in the habit of checking on Radulov during pregame warmups when the Stars are in action.