Stars' Alexander Radulov: Will play Wednesday

Radulov (upper body) will be in the lineup versus Arizona on Wednesday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Radulov will be back in action following a three-game stint on injured reserve. The winger was stuck in a five-game goal drought prior to getting hurt, in which he recorded one assist, eight shots and three hits. With the winger back in the lineup, he figures to slot into a third-line role at least at the start.