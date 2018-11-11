Stars' Alexander Radulov: Will suit up Monday

Radulov (lower body) is expected to return to the lineup Monday versus the Blue Jackets, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

At the time of this report, Radulov was still on injured reserve so the team will need to activate him before he can play. He's sacrificed a total of 10 games to injury this year, but he's been electric in the other seven outings with five goals and 11 points.