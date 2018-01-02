Stars' Alexander Radulov: Will suit up Tuesday

Radulov (upper body) will play Tuesday evening's contest against the Blue Jackets, NHL.com reports.

Despite missing the third period of Sunday's win over the Sharks, Radulov is apparently ok and will maintain his place in the lineup without having missed any game action. The Russian winger has recorded at least a point in each of his last two games and will look to keep up the streak Tuesday playing on Dallas' second line alongside Mattias Janmark and Jason Spezza.