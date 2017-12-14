Stars' Alexander Radulov: Will take morning skate

Radulov's (lower body) status for Friday's tilt against New Jersey will be determined following the team's game-day skate, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Radulov left Wednesday's clash with the Islanders early, but not before he was able to net a goal -- ending a five-game drought. The winger has yet to miss a game this season while averaging 19:51 of ice time -- including 3:14 with the man advantage. If he is unavailable to play, the Russian will likely be replaced by Gemel Smith or Jason Dickinson in the lineup.

