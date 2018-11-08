Stars' Alexander Radulov: Won't play against Sharks

Radulov (lower body) won't be in the lineup versus San Jose on Thursday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Radulov is set to miss his ninth game in the Stars' last 10 contests due to injury. The winger was on a tear with 10 points in his first six games prior to getting hurt and even tallied a goal in his one game back Oct. 30 against Montreal. The team has yet to provide a timeframe for the Russian's return to action, so fantasy owners will likely need to take a wait and see approach.