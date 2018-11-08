Stars' Alexander Radulov: Won't play against Sharks
Radulov (lower body) won't be in the lineup versus San Jose on Thursday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Radulov is set to miss his ninth game in the Stars' last 10 contests due to injury. The winger was on a tear with 10 points in his first six games prior to getting hurt and even tallied a goal in his one game back Oct. 30 against Montreal. The team has yet to provide a timeframe for the Russian's return to action, so fantasy owners will likely need to take a wait and see approach.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Out for for next three games•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Officially out Thursday•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Doubtful for Thursday•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Scores in return to lineup•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Ready to return•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Game-time decision Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...